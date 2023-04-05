Chargers’ Austin Ekeler felt ‘disrespected’ after failed contract talks: ‘Kinda got punched in the face’

Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler could remain with the team next season after getting permission to seek a trade last month, but remaining there would not be a dream scenario for the veteran running back.

During an interview with SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, Ekeler opened up about the failed contract negotiations with the Chargers, which ultimately led to his decision to seek a trade, adding that he was looking for commitment toward a “long-term plan.”

“I kind of got punched in the face when the Chargers basically said, ‘Hey, we don’t want to talk about extensions anymore,’” Ekeler said.

“This is the organization that I’ve continued to rise and hit new heights in and continue to add more value … so, that’s how it felt, right? It felt like, ‘Wow, this is the first time in my career with them that I felt disrespected by my own organization.’”

Ekeler led the league last season with 18 scrimmage touchdowns and has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns over the last two seasons. But as both sides sat down to talk about his future with the team, Ekeler suggested the conversations were one-sided.

“It sucks. I want to be a Charger. I want to be a Charger. I want to be there, and it sucks because it’s like, ‘OK, let’s get something done,'” he said.

“Yes, I do have one more year on my contract, absolutely, but for them to want to allow me to go and be a free agent next year after playing, maybe we’ll get something done throughout the year. Who knows how it’s going to play out? But that’s how I’m feeling right now. We don’t have insight into how they’re thinking because they’re just like, ‘Nah, we don’t want to talk anymore.'”

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Ekeler is entering the final year of his four-year, $24.5 million contract. He’s prepared to test the waters to get the deal he wants, but that could mean Ekeler remains in Los Angeles – something he said would be “worst-case scenario.”

“Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it – I’ll come back, and I’ll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.