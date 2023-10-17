Chargers, Cowboys scuffle before kickoff; Austin Ekeler gets helmet knocked off

Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers players were involved in a pregame skirmish Monday night.

Players from both teams met near the 40-yard line at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when pushing and shoving escalated to punches being thrown.

It appeared that Chargers players Derwin James, Isaiah Spiller and Raheem Layne and Cowboys players Mazi Smith and Nashon Wright were among those involved in the skirmish.

The incident sparked as Cowboys players were running through some of the Chargers players before the game. Pushing, shoving and punches ensued. It appeared that Chargers’ Austin Ekeler had his helmet knocked off his head during the incident. Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams had his facemask pulled.

Both teams come into the game looking for a win. Dallas is 3-2 after the team suffered a debilitating loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. The Chargers had a bye week but need to win to keep pace in the AFC West, which is starting to see the Kansas City Chiefs pull away.

It’s the 13th all-time matchup between the two teams. The last time they played, the Cowboys got the best of them, 20-17. That game took place back in September 2021. Then-Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.