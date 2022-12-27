Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. ejected after dangerous hit vs. Colts

Los Angeles Chargers star safety and defensive captain Derwin James Jr. was ejected after throwing a dangerous hit on Indianapolis Colts defenseless receiver Ashton Dulin.

As Dulin caught a pass from Colts quarterback Nick Foles, James was right there to meet him before the first-down marker. However, he led with the crown of his helmet and blasted Dulin in the head/neck area.

If there was an example of a hit the NFL is trying to get out of its league, it was that one.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James was flagged for unnecessary roughness, a 15-yard penalty, and it was determined that the hit was worthy of an ejection.

While Dulin was sent into the Colts’ locker room to check for a head injury, James also seemed a bit woozy when he tried to get up after the hit. He was sent to the medical tent on the Chargers’ sideline as the ejection announcement was made.

Dulin was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

CHARGERS’ JC JACKSON ARRESTED IN MASSACHUSETTS FOR ‘NON-VIOLENT FAMILY ISSUE,’ POLICE SAY

Just two plays prior to the hit, James gave the Colts another 15 yards after ripping the facemask of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. off during a tackle.

The NFL has been making it a priority in recent seasons to crack down on these hits to the head among other unnecessary tackles in their eyes, especially roughing the passer calls.

NFL GREAT LADAINIAN TOMLINSON DEFENDS OFFICIATING AFTER WEEK OF CONTROVERSIES: ‘IT’S TOUGH FOR THE REFS’

There have been some questionable calls this season, but this one was a consensus penalty.

James is an important piece of the Chargers’ defensive unit, totaling 106 tackles, four sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles in 12 games this season.