Chargers’ Derwin James won’t be fined for brutal hit on Colts’ Ashton Dulin: report

Los Angeles Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended for the violent hit on Indianapolis Colts wideout Ashton Dulin that left both players in concussion protocol on Monday night, according to a report.

James, 26, will not be suspended for the play that got him ejected late in the second quarter of Monday night’s game, but he still could be subject to a fine from the NFL, a source told the NFL Network.

James was flagged for unnecessary roughness and was ultimately ejected from the game with just over five minutes left in the first half. The hit sent Dulin to the locker room, and he was eventually ruled out with a concussion.

CHARGERS' DERWIN JAMES JR. EJECTED AFTER DANGEROUS HIT VS. COLTS

Head coach Brandon Staley seemingly defended James after the game, saying he believed the three-time Pro Bowler was trying to lead with his shoulder, not his head.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play. We all know Derwin’s not going to try to do that to anybody.”

He continued: “We’ll have to look at it but I know what Derwin’s intentions are. I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

Staley said that James was placed in concussion protocol.

According to the NFL Network, he was still in protocol as of Tuesday.

Monday night’s 20-3 win over the Colts secured Los Angeles’ place in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.