Chargers fire Brandon Staley after disastrous loss to Raiders: ‘We are clearly not where we expect to be’

The Los Angeles Chargers have parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after the team suffered a historic loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

The decision was announced Friday afternoon after Staley, who was in his third year with the team, faced several questions about his future with the organization following a disastrous loss that saw the Chargers trailing by 42-points heading into half time.

“I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement released by the team.

“These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly – especially when you consider the number of people they impact.”

