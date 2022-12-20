Chargers’ JC Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for ‘non-violent family issue,’ police say

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday morning and is being held at a local correctional facility following a “nonviolent family issue,” according to law enforcement.

A spokesperson with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning that the five-year veteran was being held at the County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after being arrested for a “nonviolent family issue.”

The arrest followed a probate court appearance. Jackson is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday, the spokesperson added.

The Fall River Probate and Family Court declined to comment further, citing the confidentiality of the case.

The Chargers said in a statement Monday they “are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson, 27, signed a five-year $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March after four seasons with the New England Patriots.

He has appeared in just four games this year following a season-ending injury to his right knee in an Oct. 23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson previously underwent ankle surgery, missing the preseason and the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.