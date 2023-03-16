Chargers’ Nasir Adderley, 25, retires after 4 seasons to prioritize health

Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley announced his retirement Thursday after four seasons in the NFL. He’s 25 years old.

Adderley, who was drafted in 2019 by the Chargers in the second round out of Delaware, made the announcement on social media, where he called playing in the NFL “a dream come true” but added that he could no longer continue “at the expense of my peace of mind.”

“After a period of self-reflection, I have decided it’s time for me to walk away from the game of football,” Adderley wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I’m finally going to put myself first for once.”

“My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that. Truly over-standing my purpose has given me the confidence knowing I don’t belong an employee anymore. My purpose involves spending more time with loved ones, business ownership and chasing my passion of true liberation.”

He continued, “With that being said, it has been a dream come true to play in the NFL and have the opportunity to play for the Chargers organization. I believe I have yet to scratch the surface of the player I could be, but if it’s at the expense of my peace of mind then it’s no longer for me.”

The safety entered free agency on Wednesday after struggling last season. Despite playing in 16 games, he was benched in Week 5 in favor of Alohi Gilman, according to ESPN.

Adderley finishes his career with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 232 combined tackles.