Chargers promote ‘Dicker the Kicker’ for Pro Bowl with hilarious demand: ‘Don’t be a d—’

“Dicker the Kicker” could be heading to Orlando with the help of his fan base.

Cameron Dicker has converted 19 of his 20 field goal attempts and all 34 of his extra points for the Los Angeles Chargers this year, a bright spot in a dull season.

He’s been one of the best kickers, if not the best, in the league this season.

Dicker has been having a Pro Bowl-type season, and his team’s social media staff is urging fans to get him to the all-star game.

In a promotional video, Dicker dressed in a suit and tie before a montage played of a bunch of missed field goals throughout the league.

“Have you ever been victimized by a missed field goal?” Dicker asked in the infomercial-type promo.

“Fifty, 40, 30, doesn’t matter. I’ll make it,” he added, followed by clips of several of his makes. “Rain, sleet or snow, this leg’s ready to go.”

In a “not edited” video, Dicker caught quarterback Justin Herbert saying Dicker “is a really good kicker. He’s outstanding, and I love him.”

In a post on X, the Chargers told fans, “don’t be a d*ck” and to vote for “Dicker the Kicker.”

There’s only so much Dicker can do this year though. The Chargers fell to 5-9 and fired head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week after their 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dicker’s Pro Bowl campaign will continue this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

