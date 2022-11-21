Charges filed against Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich: report

Authorities in Colorado filed charges Monday against the 22-year-old suspect alleged to have killed five people and wounded 25 others in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of a bias-motivated crime that caused bodily injury following the mass shooting at Club Q, KDVR is reporting, citing the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The latter charges suggest authorities are considering the attack a hate crime, KDVR added.

Aldrich, who is currently hospitalized after being taken into custody early Sunday, could be released this afternoon and possibly appear in court today, KDVR also reported, citing District Attorney Michael Allen.

Fox News Digital reached out to Allen’s office, but they did not immediately respond.

The mayor of Colorado Springs said earlier Monday that the shooting that “has all the trappings of a hate crime.”

“We need to look at social media. We need to look at all kinds of other information that we are gathering from people that knew the individual before we make any definitive conclusions about a motivation but it certainly as I say has the trappings of a hate crime,” Mayor John Suthers said on NBC’s “Today” show.

