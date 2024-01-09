Charges filed in death of Texas teen who suffered severe burn injuries

Texas police have filed charges against a man after a teen girl succumbed to burn injuries she received last month.

Sebastian Lindsey, 23, is facing manslaughter charges in the death of Madison Lewis, a 17-year-old girl from Jacksboro, Texas who succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Lewis was sent to the emergency room on December 16 after incurring burn injuries. Witnesses told investigators there was a gathering of people in the backyard of a residence in the 600 block of West Pine, inside the city limits of Jacksboro, where a small fire was burning inside a metal barrel.

IOWA TEEN FIRE CADET FACING TERORISM CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY PLANNING ARSON ‘HIT LIST’: AUTHORITIES

Witnesses said Lewis was next to the barrel when an adult male – later identified as Lindsey – wanted to make the fire bigger so he picked up a gasoline can and put gasoline on the fire.

The gasoline and fire traveled across the barrel causing Lewis’ hair and clothing to catch on fire.

Investigators later found out those present at the residence were afraid of getting in trouble as alcohol was on the premise. Instead of calling 9-1-1, they drove the teen to Faith Community Hospital by private car.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From there Lewis was flown by Air Evac helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas where she was treated for burns over 90% of her body. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, January 7.