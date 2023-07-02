Charles Barkley amends will to donate millions to Auburn following Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling

NBA legend Charles Barkley has made a very specific amendment to his will following the Supreme Court’s decision to outlaw affirmative action in college admissions.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court rejected the use of race as a factor in college admissions, saying it is a violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

Because of the decision, which outraged many, Barkley said he will leave $5 million to Auburn, his alma mater, in hopes that the university remains diverse, per TMZ Sports.

“After that ruling yesterday, my phone was blowing up. I was talking to my friends and said, ‘I need to make sure Black folks always have a place at Auburn.’”

TMZ Sports added that just above 5% of Auburn students are Black.

Barkley isn’t the only one that slammed the decision by the Supreme Court, as President Biden also gave his strong opinion on the matter.

“In case after case, including recently, just a few years ago in 2016, the court has affirmed and reaffirmed this view that colleges could use race, not as a determining factor for admission, but as one of the factors among many in deciding who to admit,” Biden said. “…the court once again walked away from decades of precedent.”

The NAACP also called the ruling “hate-inspired,” calling it a “dark day in America.”

“Today the Supreme Court has bowed to the personally held beliefs of an extremist minority. We will not allow hate-inspired people in power to turn back the clock and undermine our hard-won victories. The tricks of America’s dark past will not be tolerated,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson wrote in a statement.

“Let me be clear – affirmative action exists because we cannot rely on colleges, universities and employers to enact admissions and hiring practices that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion,” he continued. “Race plays an undeniable role in shaping the identities of and quality of life for Black Americans. In a society still scarred by the wounds of racial disparities, the Supreme Court has displayed a willful ignorance of our reality. The NAACP will not be deterred nor silenced in our fight to hold leaders and institutions accountable for their role in embracing diversity no matter what.”

This wasn’t the only ruling the Supreme Court made in terms of education, as they rejected Biden’s student debt handout this past week.