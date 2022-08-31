Chelsea manager rips club after Southampton loss: ‘It does not take a lot to beat us’

Chelsea’s loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday led to some staunch criticism from manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have only won two of their first five matches to start the season – Saturday against Leicester City and at the beginning of the month against Everton. They have two losses and a draw and are in the middle of the table when it comes to the English Premier League standings.

“It does not take a lot to beat us,” Tuchel said after the defeat to Southampton. “This is what I do not like.”

While Raheem Sterling leads the squad with three goals, other Chelsea starters have failed to pick up the pace at the start of the season. Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have all started each of the five matches for Chelsea but have zeros in the scoring column.

“We struggle with our focus and consistency in matches. When things go against us, we struggle to find answers and our way back,” Tuchel said of the team’s start.

“Just toughen up as a team and show a different mentality.”

Southampton defeated Chelsea, 2-1.

Romeo Lavia scored in the 28th minute with Adam Armstrong adding a score in extra time in the first half.

Sterling added his third goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

Chelsea’s next match is Saturday against West Ham United.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.