Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart gunman who fired on coworkers identified as Andre Bing

The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has identified Andre Bing as the alleged Walmart employee who opened fire Tuesday night at one of the company’s stores there, killing six people before police say he turned his pistol on himself.

Bing was an “overnight team lead and he’s been employed with us since 2010,” the company said Wednesday in a statement to Fox News Digital. The 31-year-old from Chesapeake was “armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines,” according to the city.

“While details of the tragic incident in our Chesapeake, Virginia, store are still emerging, authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities. We are focused on doing everything we can to support our associates and their families at this time,” Walmart said in a statement. “The alleged shooter has been identified as Andre Bing. We can confirm that he was a Walmart associate.”

Walmart president and CEO David McMillon said the shooting has “hit the Walmart family hard.”

WALMART EMPLOYEE IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, KILLS 6 WITH PISTOL, POLICE SAY

“My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones,” he wrote on his LinkedIn page. “We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support. We appreciate all of our associates, first responders, and local officials who are already on site helping offer support as we work together to navigate this tragedy.”

The development comes as employees at the Walmart Supercenter location in Chesapeake are now speaking out about the violence that erupted in the break room of the store late Tuesday night.

Employee Briana Tyler said the overnight stocking team of about 15 or 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and her team leader said: “All right, guys, we have a light night ahead of us,” when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff.

“It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me,” Tyler said. “I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”

At first, Tyler didn’t think the shooting was real. “It was all happening so fast. I thought it was like a test type of thing. Like, if you do have an active shooter, this is how you respond.”

Tyler, who worked with the manager just the night before, said the assailant did not aim at anyone specific.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way.”

WALMART SAYS IT IS ‘SHOCKED’ BY CHESAPEAKE STORE SHOOTING

Employee Jessie Wilczewski told Norfolk television station WAVY that she hid under the table, and the shooter looked at her with his gun pointed at her. He told her to go home, and she left.

“It didn’t even look real until you could feel the… ‘pow-pow-pow,’ you can feel it,” Wilczewski said. “I couldn’t hear it at first because I guess it was so loud, I could feel it.”

A witness also told WAVY that she heard the suspect laughing at one point and that she believes the shooting was planned.

“Three individuals, including the shooter, were located deceased in the break room of the store,” the city of Chesapeake said Wednesday.

“One victim was located deceased toward the front of the store. Three other victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment, but succumbed to their injuries,” the city tweeted.

“At least six additional victims were transported to local hospitals for further medical treatment. One of these individuals is currently in critical condition,” the city added.

The chaos ended after police say the shooter, who was armed with a pistol, turned the weapon on himself. He is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.