Chicago-area church vandalized with swastikas, suspect facing hate crime charges

A suburban Chicago man has been charged with a hate crime and vandalism for allegedly spray-painting swastikas on a church, authorities said.

Josef Stumpfoll, 35, of Wheeling is accused of painting seven swastikas on the windows of Pathway Community Church in Elmhurst last Friday, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

He has been charged with one felony count each of hate crime and institutional vandalism.

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH 2 HATE CRIMES FOR PUTTING SWASTIKA STICKERS ON CAMPAIGN SIGNS

Elmhurst police Chief Michael McLean said Stumpfoll, who was arrested at his home in Wheeling, is a former member of Pathway Community Church.

“It is alleged Mr. Stumpfoll was a prior member and specifically targeted this church,” McLean said in a statement.

NY TIMES SUNDAY CROSSWORD PUZZLES READERS WITH SWASTIKA SHAPE ON HANUKKAH: ‘HOW DID THIS GET APPROVED’

A judge on Sunday set Stumpfoll’s bail at $100,000. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Stumpfoll is next due in court for his arraignment on Jan. 30 in Wheaton, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.