Chicago-area cop and suspected robber injured in shootout

A suburban Chicago police officer and a suspect were both wounded in a shootout following an armed robbery Thursday, authorities said.

The incident began around 4 p.m. when two suspects robbed a smoke shop in a Lombard strip mall. Workers in the shop called 911 while the robbery was occurring before the suspects left and walked into a nearby residential area, the village of Lombard and police said.

When police caught up with the suspects moments later, gunfire rang out and an officer was shot and injured in the right leg, officials said. The wounded officer was taken by another officer to a hospital in a squad car.

One of the suspects was also shot and wounded, while the other was taken into custody, officials said.

Lombard is about 20 miles west of Chicago.