Chicago-area man tied up, beat woman he met on dating app: police

A man is accused of tying up a woman he met on a dating app and beating her in the basement of his mom’s Illinois home, police said.

The suspect – who has not been identified by police – was arrested in Riverdale on Monday and charges are pending, FOX 32 reported. Police said the suspect had been holding the woman there against her will since Sunday.

Police were alerted to the pair after they were spotted at an auto parts store on Sibley Boulevard in Dolton. It was there that the suspect allegedly sent the woman into the store to make a purchase.

Once inside, the woman – appearing bruised and battered – approached the cashier to plead for help. At some point, the suspect cut her off and forced her into a white vehicle before driving away, according to the station.

Police tracked the vehicle to a Riverdale home where it was found parked outside. The woman was found tied up in the basement and the suspect was arrested. Police said the suspect’s mom did not know what was going on in her basement.

Investigators believe the woman may have been sexually assaulted. A rape kit is being administered to the woman.