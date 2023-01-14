Chicago-area thieves captured on camera breaking into car dealership, stealing luxury vehicles

A group of nearly a dozen thieves broke into a Chicago-area car dealership this week and took six luxury vehicles.

The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 in the 1600 block of South Roselle Road in unincorporated Schaumburg, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video from the business appears to show a single car pull up to the dealership and several suspects getting out. One uses an object to break a window to get inside where the keys to the vehicles were being stored.

They then apparently took off in several vehicles.

The dealership business manager told authorities the vehicles taken were a blue 2014 Audi S7, two blue 2017 Audi Q7s, a blue 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450, a white 2019 Mercedes Benz E300, and a black 2014 Maserati Ghibli, FOX Chicago reported.

Oak Park police later recovered the 2014 Audi S7, which had been abandoned. It was turned over to investigators to be processed.

