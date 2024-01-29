Chicago-area zoo continues Valentine’s Day theme of naming cockroaches after exes, loved ones

Even spurned lovers celebrate Valentine’s Day too, in the most unorthodox ways.

A Chicago-area zoo will let those willing to pay to name a cockroach for that not-so-special someone in their lives.

For a $15 donation to the Brookfield Zoo, those willing can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex or their least favorite person.

Donors will receive a certificate of naming that can be filled out and shared or hung on a wall to remember the cockroach. The first names will be hung on the Cockroach Naming Board at Hamill Family Play Zoo if submitted by 5 p.m. on February 5.

Only first names will be published but customers have an opportunity to write personalized notes on the certificate that arrives with the donation receipt. The board will be unveiled on Feb. 14.

Potential donors will have to fill out a form and have to notate whether their cockroach is an ex or former friend.

The Bronx zoo is also offering the same promotion.