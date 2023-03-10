Chicago bank security guard shot by robber, police say

A Chicago bank security guard was shot Thursday while confronting a suspected robber, authorities said.

The suspected thief entered a Fifth Third Bank before 3 p.m. at 1 S. Wacker Drive in the downtown area, the FBI said.

CHICAGO STUDENTS HOSPITALIZED AFTER ‘STINK BOMB’ GOES OFF AT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

At some point, the 59-year-old security guard confronted the suspect, who opened fire with a handgun and shot the victim, the Chicago Police Department said.

He sustained a graze wound to the right hand and declined medical attention, police said. The guard was able to fire his weapon at the suspect.

It was not clear if the suspect was struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported. The FBI is investigating the robbery.

The agency described the suspect as a Black male who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing a black hooded jacket, a mask, winter gloves, and blue jeans.