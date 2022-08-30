Chicago Bears 2022-2023 NFL schedule

Justin Fields will take the starting quarterback role full-time in his second year in the NFL, and there are a lot of high hopes for him as one of the top picks of the Chicago Bears.

But the offense is a bit lacking. The team was in the bottom half of points scored and yards gained last season, and losing Allen Robinson, Jakeem Grant and Marquise Goodwin aren’t exactly things that will help Fields in the future. To replace them, the team added N’Keal Harry and Byron Pringle.

On defense, the team traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers and lost Akiem Hicks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It may be a little difficult for the Bears to get any traction in a tightly contested division.

Read below for the Bears’ schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

—

Week 1: Chicago vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 3: Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans, Sept. 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, October 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 13, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 7: Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots, Oct. 24, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 8: Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins, Nov. 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Chicago Bears @ New York Jets, Nov. 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills, Dece. 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD