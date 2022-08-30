Chicago Bears 2022-2023 NFL schedule
Justin Fields will take the starting quarterback role full-time in his second year in the NFL, and there are a lot of high hopes for him as one of the top picks of the Chicago Bears.
But the offense is a bit lacking. The team was in the bottom half of points scored and yards gained last season, and losing Allen Robinson, Jakeem Grant and Marquise Goodwin aren’t exactly things that will help Fields in the future. To replace them, the team added N’Keal Harry and Byron Pringle.
On defense, the team traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers and lost Akiem Hicks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It may be a little difficult for the Bears to get any traction in a tightly contested division.
Read below for the Bears’ schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.
Week 1: Chicago vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sept. 11, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 2: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers, Sept. 18, 2022
TV: NBC
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 3: Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans, Sept. 25, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 4: Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, October 2, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 5: Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 9, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 6: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 13, 2022
TV: Amazon Prime
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 7: Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots, Oct. 24, 2022
TV: ESPN
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 8: Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 30, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 9: Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins, Nov. 6, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 10: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, Nov. 13, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 11: Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 20, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 12: Chicago Bears @ New York Jets, Nov. 27, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 13: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 4, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 18, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 16: Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills, Dece. 24, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 17: Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions, Jan. 1, 2023
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 18: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, Jan. 8, 2023
TV: TBD
Time: TBD