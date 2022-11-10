Chicago committee votes against ordinance to restrict police raids despite botched 2019 operation

An ordinance that would have restricted Chicago police raids on homes following a botched operation caught on camera in 2019 failed to get enough votes.

Police raided Anjanette Young’s home by mistake in 2019. Officers handcuffed Young naked and allegedly would not let her cover herself up while they searched her home.

The Chicago Public Safety Committee voted 10-4 Thursday against the measure named after Young.

The proposal would have required Chicago police officers to follow a new set of changes under city law, including banning the use of no-knock warrants and giving residents 30 seconds to answer the door when officers approach a home.

DEFUND THE POLICE PUSH, LIBERAL POLICIES DRIVING CHICAGO BUSINESS EXODUS, HURTING POOR THE MOST: EXPERTS

Additionally, no officer could seek out a warrant relying solely on the information from an informant, among other criteria.

The ordinance came after the 2019 raid on Young’s home. Body-camera footage showed Young repeatedly telling the officers they had the wrong home.

Investigators had arrived at her home after an unnamed informant provided her address, claiming a man was illegally possessing a gun at the property. Young, a Black social worker, had returned home from work and was undressing for bed when police barged in.

The city tried blocking the video of the raid from being made public. It was later obtained by Young after filing a lawsuit.

She later reached a $2.9 million settlement with the city.