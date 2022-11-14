Chicago concealed carry permit holder shoots, kills armed robber: police

A Chicago, Illinois grocery store clerk and suspected robber are dead after an attempted robbery was interrupted by a concealed carry holder on Friday night.

Police said the armed suspect entered El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street on the South Shore at about 6:20 p.m., according to a report from Fox station WFLD in Chicago.

The armed man, later identified as Nicholas Williams, 24, attempted to rob the store when a man standing nearby pulled out a gun and shot at the suspect.

According to police, the witness who shot first has a valid concealed carry license.

The suspect shot back and struck the store clerk, identified as 63-year-old Ali Hassan.

Hassan was reportedly shot in the chest and back.

Hassan was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he ultimately died.

Williams was also shot in the altercation, but to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they recovered three guns from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.