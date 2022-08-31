Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station

A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city’s South Side on Monday.

Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.

The daughter, Kenya A. Merrills, has a fractured nose after the attack. Laura Irvine, the mother, said she was getting off of the train when the attack happened and said a group of nearly 10 teens began to attack the godson.

When the mother and daughter tried to stop the attack, they were hit in the face and back.

Police said the suspects stole personal property from the group and fled the scene.

The group was in the downtown area while she registered for college, according to Merrills.

“I get assaulted for going downtown to go be a college student. That’s ridiculous. And then all you wanna say is ‘Oh, are you ok?’ And then when we ask the CTA worker, why didn’t you get involved, because there was a lot of people around. There was a lot of CTA workers around. It was a lot of other people riding the same train, same buses as us. Nobody did anything. And then we asked them, they said, ‘Well I work here, and I’m in fear of my life because they always come.’ And nothing is being done,” Merrills said.

Irvine’s godson and Merrills were transported to local hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

Police said they don’t have suspects in custody.

A CTA spokesperson said that guards are being deployed based on data showing where incidents are occurring.

“They strategically deploy them based on recent data based on recent incidents that have occurred,” the spokesperson said.

After a string of crime on the CTA Red Line system over the summer, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said during an Aug. 6 press conference that more officers would be assigned to trains within the CTA system.