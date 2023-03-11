Chicago firefighter performs CPR on dying wife as blaze ravages own home

The wife of a Chicago firefighter died Thursday from injuries she sustained during a house fire – shortly after her 7-year-old son died from the same cause.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died at 7:30 p.m, following her son Ezra who died Wednesday. She was the wife of local firefighter Walter Stewart.

The house fire originated in the household’s kitchen on Tuesday night.

Day-Stewart and all four of her children suffered from smoke inhalation.

CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS FOR MASS CASUALTY BUS AFTER EXPLOSION AT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING

The couple’s other two children – a 2-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter – remain in critical condition. They have been unconscious since the fire broke out.

Walter was working when the fire broke out at his home.

Though his truck was not assigned to the fire, the father quickly recognized his address. He left in an SUV with the battalion chief and was driven to his home.

ILLINOIS COURT ORDERS RETRIAL FOR CONVICTED CHILD MURDERER TORTURED INTO CONFESSION

Fire department spokesman Larry Langford said that Stewart performed CPR on his wife at the scene.

“It’s a living hell he’s going through right now,” Union Local 2 spokesperson Pat Quane told FOX 32 Chicago.

Ignite the Spirit, a Chicago-based nonprofit, is collecting donations for the Stewart family.