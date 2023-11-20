Chicago man, 72, fatally shot in drive-by while leaving family party

A 72-year-old man leaving his nephew’s birthday party in Chicago was fatally shot as he walked to his car, police and family said.

Cesar Patino was a victim of a drive-by shooting while his wife was collecting their coats from a party around 10 p.m. Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood, police said. His wife found him on the ground.

“I cannot even understand,” son Edison Patino told the Chicago Sun-Times. “He was just going to his car.”

Cesar Patino, a grandfather, was a native of Ecuador who had lived in Chicago for 40 years.

“All of us loved him,” Edison Patino said. “If anybody ever needed a favor he was always there for us.”