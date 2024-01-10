Chicago man charged with attempted murder for shooting cop responding to Prada store burglary

A man already facing federal gun charges was charged Wednesday with attempted murder in a Monday shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer responding to a burglary at a high-end store, police said.

Deshawn Lucas of Chicago was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and being a fugitive from justice, the Chicago Police Department said.

The 33-year-old Chicago man was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday, and it was unclear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police allege that Lucas shot a Chicago police officer early Monday after someone tried to drive an SUV through the windows of a Prada store in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

Several suspects fled the store as officers arrived, but officers caught up with Lucas at a nearby intersection, where he allegedly exchanged gunfire with police. Police said Lucas fired several shots at officers, striking a 55-year-old officer in the leg and inflicting non-life-threatening injuries.

Lucas, who was wounded by officers’ gunfire, was initially reported in serious-to-critical condition. He remained hospitalized Wednesday while in police custody, police said.

A federal indictment against Lucas was returned in April 2019, charging him with felony gun possession after he was arrested by Chicago police officers three months earlier. That case has been on hold since October 2022 while Lucas was a fugitive, according to federal court records, the Chicago Tribune reported.