Chicago police investigating eight homicides, dozens of shootings over Labor Day weekend

The Chicago Police Department is investigating eight homicides and dozens of shootings that have already rocked the Windy City over the Labor Day weekend, according to preliminary reports by law enforcement.

Six of the homicides involved firearms, while one was a stabbing and one victim was fatally struck by a vehicle as he walked on a sidewalk.

The first fatal shooting occurred shortly after noon on Friday when a 27-year-old male was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

A 35-year-old male was also shot in the torso and chin and killed later on Friday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m., suspects in two vehicles jumped out of their cars and fired at a 24-year-old man as he walked on a sidewalk, fatally striking him.

Two males in their 20s were fatally shot in separate incidents on Saturday, while one 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a domestic incident, according to preliminary reports.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, a 29-year-old male was shot and killed during an argument in a home on the South Side.

Chicago police are also investigating the death of a 22-year-old male who was run over by a sedan on a sidewalk on Sunday morning as a homicide.

Dozens of other shootings have also left victims wounded in Chicago through Sunday evening.

Last year, 797 people were murdered in Chicago, which was 25 more than 2020 and the most since 1996, according to police data.

Despite the violence over Labor Day weekend, homicides are down about 16% this year to 444, as of Aug. 28.