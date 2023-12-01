Chicago police officer fired, charged for fake story about being robbed of $5k at gunpoint

A Chicago Police Department (CPD) officer has been sacked from the force and is facing charges after she allegedly reported a fake story of her being robbed of $5,000 at gunpoint.

CPD Officer Zondranika Williams, 37, was charged with felony disorderly conduct and false report of an offense at a court hearing on Thursday, CBS News Chicago reported.

It came two days after Williams, an eight-year veteran on the force, was arrested and fired from her position after making up a mountain of lies about being mugged by an armed suspect while she was off duty.

Prosecutors said Williams called 911 on Sept. 23 claiming she had been robbed of $5,000 cash while in the alley by her garage in South Wabash. Williams told the operator her name and that she was a police officer but not on duty at the time.

She described the robbery in detail several times, including giving police a description of the suspect, prosecutors said, according to CBS 2.

Williams told responding officers at the scene that the suspect held her at gunpoint and said, “Give me everything you got!”

However, her ruse quickly unraveled, prosecutors said.

Williams told police that her surveillance cameras were not working, but officers later obtained surveillance video from a neighbor which showed the off-duty officer taking a duffel bag out of her car and then walking in and out of camera view. No one else ever appeared on-screen, prosecutors said.

In the surveillance video, she was also wearing a different shirt than the one she had on when officers arrived at her home to take the report.

A week after the report, police determined that her claims were untrue.

Williams surrendered for arrest on Thursday and was “relieved of police powers” later that day, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Williams worked in the 1st District as a patrol officer, according to CBS 2.

It is unclear what motivated Williams to file the crime report.

Her attorney told CBS 2 that she has more than 30 departmental commendations with distinction and that he looks forward to defending her in court.