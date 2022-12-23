Chicago police say man posed as city employee, demanded money from business

Chicago police say that a man posed as a city employee and demanded money from a business in the area.

The man dressed and identified himself as a city inspector when he went into a business in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood on Dec. 13 at around 11:15 a.m., police told FOX 32.

According to police, the man claimed he was checking on a gas leak that was at the business.

The man spent several minutes at the business before making a demand for services that he provided, police said.

People with information about the incident are being asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263.