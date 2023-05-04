Chicago police stations become unofficial migrant shelters amid crisis

Chicago police sources say that their stations have become shelters for migrants, with at least two police precinct lobbies housing asylum seekers.

The sources told Fox News that migrants have been sleeping in the stations’ entryways. The immigrants, who do not have access to showers or adequate bathrooms, are often sick and vomiting.

While Chicago Police Department (CPD) sources said they sympathize with the migrants, the officials believe it shines a light on the nationwide immigration crisis. Chicago has been a “sanctuary city” for more than five years.

“This is a dangerous situation that arose from their ridiculous sanctuary city policy,” a Chicago law enforcement source told Fox News. “They clearly do not have a plan to deal with it and they’re placing the cops once again in undue risk.”

“A couple of weeks ago there was a Venezuelan family who is sitting on the floor next to homeless people with a baby. I gave them twenty bucks and I asked my team to give them money as well,” a source said. Another reported that they walked past human feces on their way to work.

The sources said that they worry that migrants do not realize how unsafe Chicago streets can be, with 154 murders and 610 reports of sexual assault reported this year.

“Yesterday when I left, there was an eleven-year-old girl sitting on the floor by herself,” a source said. “I try to explain to them not to go outside because my station is in a very bad neighborhood.”

“Literally if any of these young girls walk out there, they will be targeted,” the source added.

A city spokesperson told Fox News that police stations are not being labeled or treated as shelters. The migrants, some of whom are dropped off at police stations, can be offered official shelter if they call 311.

The city of Chicago, along with Cook County and Illinois, also says it is offering medical, mental and legal help to migrants that can make their way to a designated city shelter.

“This is more of individuals coming and making their way until they can receive some type of pick up from one of our departments,” a Chicago spokesperson said. “We commend the Chicago Police officers for playing an integral part in our mission to coordinate safe passage for all new arrivals.”