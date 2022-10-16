Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger facing new sexual abuse allegation

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Saturday that Father Michael Pfleger will be under investigation for a new allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.

The alleged sexual abuse is said to have taken place more than 30 years ago, according to a statement.

“Father Pfleger has been asked to step aside from ministry and live away from the parish while the allegation is investigated. He has agreed to cooperate fully with this request,” Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in the statement.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and law enforcement officials.

CHICAGO CHURCH RALLIES AROUND PRIEST AFTER SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Father Thulani Magwaza will serve as administrator and will attend to the needs of the St. Sabina parish and school community upon his return from visiting family in early November.

Until then, Father David Jones will serve as temporary administrator.

ACTIVIST CHICAGO PRIEST ASKED TO STEP ASIDE AMID CHILD SEX ABUSE ALLEGATION

“The welfare of the children entrusted to our care remains our priority,” the Archdiocese statement reads.

Another accusation against Father Pfleger came to light in January 2021. In that instance, two brothers in their 60s say Father Pfleger inflicted years of sexual abuse on them in the 70s, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Father Pfleger is known in the Chicago community as an activist and civil rights leader, the TV station reports.