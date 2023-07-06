Chicago sex offender pleads guilty to child porn possession, sentenced to 15 years: police

A Chicago sex offender pleaded guilty to child porn charges Wednesday, authorities say.

Jason Jeffries, 41, was subsequently sentenced to 15 years in prison. He will be mandated to serve three years of mandatory supervised release, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffries was arrested Oct. 4, 2022, by authorities, who suspected that he downloaded child pornography of minors. As a sex offender, Jeffries was on parole for a 2017 child pornography conviction at the time.

“Jeffries was arrested after ICAC [Internet Crimes Against Children Unit] investigators determined he had 12 videos on a media memory card that contained sexually explicit material involving children between the ages of approximately 6 and 8,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“The investigation revealed the videos were downloaded from the internet,” police added.

The sheriff’s office had received a tip from the Illinois Department of Corrections, which was overseeing Jeffries’ parole.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffries was also found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in 2001.

Jeffries was held on a $1,000,000 bond after his arrest.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the case at this time.