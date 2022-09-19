Chicago shooting leaves three people in critical condition

A shooting on Chicago’s South Side on Sunday afternoon has left three people in critical condition.

The shooting happened at around 4:25 p.m. on the 2900 block of East 97th St on Sunday afternoon when the three victims were in a verbal altercation with a separate group of people, according to police.

Police say that during the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing shots in the victims’ direction, striking three of them.

A 32-year-old male was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach, ankle, and thigh. A 22-year-old male was injured after being shot in the back, and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

A 35-year-old male was injured in the shooting as well, and was shot in the right leg. He is at a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say that no suspects are in custody and the incident is under investigation.