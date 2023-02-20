Chicago shooting on I-57 leaves adult, 2 children dead

Dozens of bullets were fired in a shooting on I-57 in Chicago that killed an adult and two children, including a baby, driving in a vehicle Sunday night, authorities said.

Six people were in the vehicle traveling on the interstate near 111 Street around 10:30 p.m. when the hail of at least 32 bullets was fired, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing the Illinois State Police Department.

Multiple individuals in the vehicle were shot.

Police said the vehicle stopped near the 111 Street exit ramp, and two people were found dead inside. Four others were rushed to a hospital, where one of the victims later died.

An adult male and two children, a boy and a 1-year-old girl, died in the shooting, the station reported. The girl was identified as Amara Hall.

The adult male was 19 years old, and the boy was 14, WLS-TV reported. The other victims included an adult woman and two boys, ages 13 and 14, who were all reportedly hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The expressway was closed for nearly six hours following the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.