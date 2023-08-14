Chicago shootings: 16-year-old among more than two dozen shot in violent weekend

Another bloody weekend in Chicago saw more than two dozen shooting victims, including a 16-year-old boy who was wounded following an apparent argument, authorities said.

The teen was one of four victims struck by gunfire Sunday night in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive in the South Side neighborhood of Washington Park, Chicago police said.

The other victims included a 52-year-old man shot in the face and chest, an 18-year-old man shot his leg and torso and a second 18-year-old man shot in his thigh and buttocks, police said.

The second 18-year-old victim later died. While the 52-year-old man was in critical conditions, the other 18-year-old and the 16-year-old were in fair condition, according to authorities.

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON ANNOUNCES CURRENT COUNTERTERROISM HEAD WILL TAKE OVER AS POLICE SUPERINTENDENT

Chicago police statistics released Monday morning showed there were 19 reported shooting incidents and 28 reported shooting victims, fatal and non-fatal, from Friday evening to Sunday night.

There were at least four homicides reported, according to police.

OFF-DUTY COOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICER SHOT ON CHICAGO’S SOUTH SIDE; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

The shooting in Washington Park unfolded after an argument among several women broke out, police said. A suspect identified only as an unknown male pulled out a firearm and opened fire before fleeing on foot, police added.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the previous weekend, a 9-year-old girl was among at least seven people killed. There were 25 reported shooting incidents and 27 reported shooting victims, fatal and nonfatal, during that weekend, police have reported.