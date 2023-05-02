Chicago special needs students injured after driver with revoked license hits school bus

Chicago officials said 17 people were injured after a school bus carrying special needs students was struck by a car being driven by an individual with a revoked license Tuesday.

The incident happened in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood around 10:30 a.m., a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson told FOX 32.

A Fire Department spokesperson said that the crash was a result of an SUV veering onto oncoming traffic, which then crashed into the bus.

Officials said that the drivers of both the bus and SUV were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious-to-critical condition.

Nine students who are between the ages of 16 and 18 years old were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals where they were listed in good condition.

A total of eight adults were also injured in the crash, according to officials.

Police said that the driver of the SUV was issued two citations for driving with a revoked license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.