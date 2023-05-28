Chicago suffers 34 shot, 8 killed as bloody Memorial Day weekend nears end

Chicago has suffered 34 shootings so far in Memorial Day weekend, with eight of them resulting in deaths, according to the Chicago Police Department.

As of Sunday, several of those injured remained in critical condition in hospitals across the city. The carnage is already well above what was seen the previous weekend.

The oldest victim of the weekend’s violence is 55, while the youngest is just 14. The young girl suffered a bullet graze wound to her right arm while standing on the sidewalk with group of people at roughly 10 p.m. Saturday, according to ABC7 Chicago.

Police treated the girl at the scene, but she declined a trip to the hospital.

The youngest victim of a fatal shooting so far was a 20-year-old man killed Sunday morning. Police said two men approached the unidentified male and at least one of them opened fire, striking him in the head and legs.

No one is in custody in relation to the incident.

Another trio of men were shot while standing on the sidewalk at roughly 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Shots were fired from unknown attackers, wounding all three men. One of them, 22, was taken to the hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another man, 32, was also reported in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

The third man, of unknown age, was reported in serious condition, however, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

No one is in custody in relation to the incident.