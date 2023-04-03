Chicago teacher accused of stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot after showing up at her house multiple times

Prosecutors have accused a Chicago Public Schools teacher of stalking Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

WBBM-TV reported Sunday that the 36-year-old teacher has been charged with two felony counts of stalking and six misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to a complaint filed by the mayor, the teacher showed up at her home four or five times between Wednesday and Thursday. He questioned the size of the Chicago Police Department unit that protects her. He was asked to leave several times but kept coming back.

He’s due in court on April 6.

The Chicago Teachers Union issued a statement saying it does not condone violence and the charges should push the school district to create a safety plan for every school.