Chicago teens charged with misdemeanor for stealing car, causing crash that killed baby, hurt 3 others

Two Chicago teens have been charged with only a misdemeanor for stealing a car and crashing it into a pickup truck, resulting in the death of a baby and the wounding of three passengers.

The boys, age 14 and 17, were speeding down West Washington Road where they blew through an intersection and collided with a pickup truck carrying an adult woman and three children.

Cristian Uvidia, a 6-month-old, died of his injuries while the other three passengers, 34, 17, and 7 years old, were treated at Stroger Hospital.

The accident was caught on surveillance video by local resident Shawn Walker. “The baby wasn’t breathing, so we started doing CPR,” Walker told Fox News 32. “My main thing was so we could get a pulse back into the baby.”

“In that moment, our lives were alternated forever. Our sweet boy Cristian, or as we call him at home ‘Cristiansito’, life was cut short at just 6 months,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe page. “He suffered from an impact that fractured his skull, causing his brain to swell and eventually killing him.”

Manslaughter in Illinois carries a sentence of 2 to 5 years, fines up to $25,000, and four years probation.