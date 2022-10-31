Chicago weekend violence sees dozens shot, including teen in car, women standing in kitchen

Chicago recorded another bloody weekend with nearly three dozen shooting victims, including a teen found shot in the head inside a car, two women struck while standing inside a kitchen and a man shot through an eye, authorities said.

The eruption of violence occurred from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 pm. Sunday, Chicago police said.

In total, there were 32 reported shooting incidents and 35 shooting victims, which included at least four juveniles. Police said at least five people were murdered over the weekend.

Among the victims fatally shot was a 17-year-old boy found in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in an alley in the 1900 block of South State Street around 7 p.m., police said. The victim had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CRIMES COMMITTED BY KIDS ON THE RISE AS EXPERT WARNS OF HARSHER CONSEQUENCES NEEDED: ‘THE PENALTIES AREN’T SCARY’

Other murder victims included an 18-year-old man who was shot in the back while driving just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and a 27-year-old man was struck in the neck by gunfire as he stood near the front of a home in the 400 block of West 104th Street around 6:15 p.m.

The wounded included a 62-year-old man who was walking outside on the 7600 block of South Saginaw around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when he suffered a gunshot wound to an eye during an apparent drive-by shooting. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 12-year-old boy was also shot while on a sidewalk just after 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 13th Street. He suffered a gunshot to a leg and was hospitalized in good condition.

Other victims wounded in shootings included two women who were standing in the kitchen of a home around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted outside, and a 20-year-old woman who was taking out the trash when she was shot in a leg during a drive-by around 8:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made in the shootings as of Monday morning.

Last weekend, police said there were 43 shooting incidents, 51 shooting victims and 11 murders.