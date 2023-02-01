Chicago woman, 96, found dead in freezer

The body of a 96-year-old woman was discovered Monday in a freezer behind a home in Chicago.

The woman, identified as Regina Michalski, was found around 4:35 p.m. near the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, FOX Chicago reported. She was found inside the freezer in a garage behind the property surrounded with trash.

Michalski was identified by a relative, the news outlet said. Michalski and her daughter lived on the first floor of the home and the daughter was the building’s landlord.

Neighbors told the news outlet they had not seen Michalski in years. In addition, the daughter reportedly gave conflicting stories in recent months that her mother was in a nursing home in another state or that she was still living at home and had died, according to the local outlet.

“She would talk about her like she was still here. I would be very confused because she had told my dad [that her mother] was in a home in Wisconsin,” a neighbor, Brigitte Yanez, said.

One of Michalski’s grandchildren, Diane Michalski, told the Chicago Sun-Times that she used to live above her grandmother’s unit. Diane Michalski said her grandmother was a Polish immigrant who spent most of her life working for Motorola.

“I remember being a kid and she’d bring some work home and show me the little technology and all the little intricate details that she had to do for her job” she said. “I mean, if you want to talk about women in STEM, she was it.”

She said she had not seen her grandmother in 20 years.

“She didn’t deserve to go that way,” she said.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.