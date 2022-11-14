Chiefs beat Jaguars behind Patrick Mahomes’ four-touchdown performance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the league leader in touchdown passes after totaling four in the 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Mahomes now has 21 touchdown passes through nine games as he went 26 for 35 for 331 yards (with an interception mixed in) to lead the Chiefs’ offense on another fantastic performance at home.

It was an odd start for the Chiefs, though, as the Jaguars were able to pull off an opening onside kick to give themselves the ball from the start. They would punt five plays later, but the Chiefs would fumble on their first drive as Isiah Pacheco gave it up in the red zone.

But Mahomes and the offense would settle in on a five-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Kadarius Toney’s first career touchdown, a 6-yard wide-open catch. Toney, the New York Giants’ first-round pick from a year ago, was traded for prior to the NFL deadline.

Toney would help Mahomes out a little later with a 32-yard reception that resulted in a Marquez Valdes-Scantling touchdown to put the Chiefs up 14-0.

Noah Grey’s 13-yard score later in the second quarter would add to a lead that the Jaguars just couldn’t come back from despite scoring on the very next drive – a 3-yard pass to Christian Kirk from Trevor Lawrence.

There weren’t many drives in the second half as both teams were killing clock. The Jaguars took more than nine minutes on the opening drive of the half to score a field goal after going through 17 plays.

Then, the Chiefs took five minutes off the clock to add Mahomes’ fourth touchdown of the day, a 7-yard strike to Travis Kelce.

Valdes-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster dealt with injuries in this game, and with Mecole Hardman ruled out prior to this game kicking off, it was a next-man-up mentality for Kansas City.

Kelce led the way with 81 yards on six receptions, and prior to exiting, Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 60 yards. Toney had 57 yards on four catches, while Jerick McKinnon would catch six from Mahomes for 56 yards.

On the Jaguars’ sideline, Travis Etienne Jr. came back down to Earth after having three straight weeks of more than 100 yards rushing and four total touchdowns in that span. He had just 45 yards on 11 carries on Sunday.

Kirk had a solid game, hauling in two touchdowns on nine catches for 105 yards. Zay Jones also tallied eight receptions for 68 yards.

Lawrence went 29 of 40 for 259 yards with two touchdowns but was sacked five times. Chris Jones led the way for the Chiefs with 1.5 sacks.

The Chiefs will head to Los Angeles next Sunday to face their division rival Chargers. The Jaguars head to their bye week.