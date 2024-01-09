Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu appears upset over Peacock playoff game: ‘Insane I won’t lie’

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in the AFC wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, but the game will exclusively be on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu appeared to be taken aback when he realized the game was only going to be on the streaming service.

“Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won’t lie,” he wrote on X.

KSHB-TV general manager and Vice President Kathleen Choal confirmed after the Chiefs wrapped up the No. 3 seed in the playoffs that the game will air on the NBC affiliate.

“As the GM of @KSHB41 I can confirm the game will air on linear TV for the hometown teams. So yes we will have the @Chiefs game on our station next Saturday for all our viewers!” she wrote on X.

The game will be seen on local markets, but for the rest of the country, they will need to have Peacock to watch the game. It will be the first time an NFL playoff game will only be available primarily through streaming.

According to The Wall Street Journal, NBCUniversal and the NFL reached a one-year, $110 million deal to bring the playoff game to the streamer.

The Chiefs will welcome Tyreek Hill back to Arrowhead Stadium for the playoff game. The Dolphins are coming off a season-finale loss to the Buffalo Bills, costing them an AFC East division title.