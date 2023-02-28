Chiefs’ Chris Jones has priceless response to Eagles’ Brandon Graham during Super Bowl trash talk session

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones had a very different approach than Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham for the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The mic’d up viral moment of the two sides meeting on the field at State Farm Stadium earlier this month was released over the weekend and showed just how cool the seven-year veteran was heading into his third Super Bowl appearance.

“Love you, bro. Stay healthy,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be heard saying as he embraces the Eagles players at the 50-yard line. “Congrats on being here, baby.”

But Graham, playing in his second Super Bowl, began chirping away.

“Ain’t nobody scared of y’all out here,” he said. “Y’all boys come out five deep, we three deep. What’s good?”

But Jones remained unfazed.

“May God bless you,” he repeated.

And the rest is history.

Jones was recently named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year at the NFL 101 Awards for his dominating performance in the 2022 season where he was a First-team All-Pro and received his fourth Pro Bowl nod.

With 44 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, Jones finished third this year in voting for the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.