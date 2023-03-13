Chiefs’ Chris Jones vows he ‘will not play for another franchise’ ahead free agency

Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 and that’s where he hopes to remain for the entirety of his career.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle took to Twitter over the weekend to express his gratitude which prompted one fan to inquire about a contract extension ahead of the free agency window which opened Monday.

“I’m a Chief for life. I will not play for another franchise,” Jones wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the organization would need to address Frank Clark and Jones’ contract, and just last week, Clark was released after four seasons in Kansas City.

“Man this is one is going to hurt…,” Jones wrote on Twitter Monday following Clark’s release. “One of the most realest, trash talking, genuine, authentic Mofo I’ve ever played with! The Chiefs brought us together, the game made us brothers. Luv Brodie.”

Jones, 28, is entering the final year of his four-year $80 million contract signed in July 2020. He is set to earn $19.5 million this season.

Jones could very well get his wish. Veach expressed his understanding that Jones wants to stay in Kansas City and it is a move that “makes sense” for the Chiefs.

​​”Doing something with Chris would make sense for us, and I think Chris will want to stay here and retire a Chief,” he said at the time.