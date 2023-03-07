Chiefs expected to release Frank Clark after reworked contract talks fall through: report

NFL free agency is about to add another high-end talent, as the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark in the coming days after not being able to reach common ground on a restructured deal.

The Chiefs and Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt had been trying to work on a new deal, per ESPN, but in the end they couldn’t meet in the middle.

Clark was set to enter the final year of his $30 million, two-year pact he signed, but now the Chiefs are set to clear $21 million in salary cap space to use in free agency.

Clark, 29, will hit free agency after helping aid in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory run, and a team will be getting someone that performs well in the playoffs.

Clark ranks third in league history in total postseason sacks with 13.5, most of which came with the Chiefs. It began in 2020 when he had five during their first run to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

He also had three in 2021, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would rout the Chiefs at their home stadium thanks to some Tom Brady magic. Then, Clark tallied 2.5 sacks this past season, one against the Jacksonville Jaguars and 1.5 on the Cincinnati Bengals.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Clark totaled 39 tackles, eight for loss, with 13 quarterback hits and five regular-season sacks in 15 games for the Chiefs this season.

It was a tough year for Clark despite the Chiefs’ success. He was suspended two games in October after pleading no contest to weapons charges in September. He was arrested in March 2021 when cops found two guns in his car after he was pulled over while riding in a vehicle with another man without a license plate. Three months later, he was arrested again on another gun charge.

Clark was eventually sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service in September.

After the Super Bowl win, Clark was sobbing tears of joy, knowing that adversity had to be fought to get confetti dropped on his head in Glendale, Arizona, last month.

“I’m just excited man. Overfilled with joy,” he told Fox’s Peter Schrager. “I had a rough year man, been a rough one. My teammates, they never lost faith in me. Just thankful. I’m extremely humble and thankful. I’ve got some of the best teammates in the world.

“Being able to come out here, lot of adversity in the first half. Come out in the second half and fix our mistakes and now we’re champions.”

Many teams looking to upgrade their defensive front will be looking to add Clark’s talents once the new league year begins on March 15.