Chiefs’ final drive sparks controversy over called, missed penalties

A pivotal penalty against New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had head coach Robert Saleh irate as the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, on Sunday nearly pulling off a major upset.

On 3rd-and-20 with 4:29 to go in the game, Patrick Mahomes’ pass was intercepted and it appeared New York had some life down three points. But a penalty flag was thrown and Garnder was called for holding on Justin Watson. The penalty extended the drive for the second time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the Chiefs eventually iced the game, Saleh was furious on the sideline and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. It didn’t appear to be the only penalty on the drive he was upset about.

APP USERS VIEW THE SAUCE GARDNER PENALTY HERE.

NFL veteran Darius Butler wrote: “That flag toss was a little late by the (officials).”

Mahomes scrambled earlier in the drive on 3rd-and-23 and a penalty was called on Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley for illegal contact. If there was no penalty on the play, Mahomes would have made it the first down but Jets fans pointed out that Juwaan Taylor may have gotten away with a holding call.

APP USERS VIEW THE ALLEGED HOLD HERE.

“Is this the worst missed call in nfl history? He held him for about 15 mins. I don’t think the broadcast even made mention of it??? Wow 3rd and 22! Yea it’s easy when you’re blatantly holding,” Barstool’s KFC wrote.

“That whole drive after the fumble was unfortunate. Extremely unfortunate. Especially for a primetime football game,” Saleh said after the game, via Yahoo Sports.

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS 3-WORD REACTION TO NOISE LEVEL UPON ENTERING METLIFE STADIUM

It wasn’t make or break as the Jets had multiple opportunities to stop the Chiefs after the Zach Wilson fumble gave them the ball back. Kansas City ran 15 plays to end the game.

New York was the beneficiary of a safety on an offensive facemask penalty that appeared to occur outside of the end zone as well as a debatable horse collar penalty.

The Jets were flagged seven times for 42 yards. The Chiefs were called for five penalties for 46 yards.