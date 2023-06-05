Chiefs heading to White House Monday to honor Super Bowl LVII victory

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the nation’s capital on Monday to visit the White House in honor of their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

This will be the Chiefs’ first White House visit despite winning it all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – that was their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl win this year came late in the fourth quarter after a critical holding penalty was called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who was guarding then-Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a route.

While fans didn’t think a hold should’ve been called – it allowed the Chiefs to get into field goal territory for the win – Bradberry admitted after the 38-35 loss that he did indeed hold Smith-Schuster.

Harrison Butker ended up kicking the game-winning field goal, which ended up being a chip shot after the Chiefs gained a few more yards to improve their field position.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the team celebrated in the confetti at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

For head coach Andy Reid, it was his second Vince Lombardi Trophy with Kansas City. And thanks to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we know that President Joe Biden will be the first president Reid visits at the White House since Bill Clinton.

That came after the Green Bay Packers’ victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI in 1997. Reid was the team’s quarterbacks coach during that season.

There are many who believe the Chiefs are in the midst a dynasty, meaning more trips to the White House could come in the near future.

While that’s up for debate, the Chiefs will enjoy their trip to the White House and owning the title of world champions heading into the 2023 NFL season.