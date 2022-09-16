Chiefs hold off Chargers in battle of AFC West rivals, young phenom QBs

The Kansas City Chiefs showed why they are still the kings of the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took down Justin Herbert and the Chargers, 27-24, in a dogfight on Thursday night.

The Chargers got out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, as they forced the Chiefs to punt on each of their first two drives. Herbert found Zander Horvath on the Chargers’ first touchdown of the game early in the second quarter. The Chiefs answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a sidearm touchdown pass from Mahomes to Jerick McKinnon. Both teams then punted twice to end the half.

Tied at 17, Herbert put on a clinic, going 6 for his first 6 for 51 yards, but on 1st and goal, he was looking for Gerald Everett for a third consecutive target, this time in the end zone. However, Jaylen Watson jumped the route, intercepted it, and took it all the way to the crib for a 99-yard pick six, giving the Chiefs a 24-17 lead with 10:29 to go.

The Chargers came out of the half firing on all cylinders. Austin Ekeler was responsible for 30 of the Chargers’ 75 yards on their opening drive, and Herbert found Mike Williams in the endzone for the final 15 to give L.A. a 17-7 lead.

But the Chiefs weren’t done, and some luck was on their side. An interception was overturned pretty surprisingly, so Mahomes took advantage. He completed his next three passes, and after the ball found turf on two passes following, he launched one deep to Justin Watson for a 41-yard score, cutting the Chargers’ lead to three points midway through the third.

In the late stages of the third, the Chargers had to punt from their own end zone, and a bad kick gave the Chiefs the ball at the opposing 36. An 18-yard reception by Travis Kelce (and a piledrive tackle by Derwin James) put the Chiefs inside the five, but they were stuffed on three-straight plays. They kicked the field goal to tie the game at 17 to open up the fourth quarter.

Herbert left the game for a play after grabbing his ribcage on a tackle, but was clearly in pain for the rest of the night. The Chiefs added another field goal to give themselves a 27-17 lead with less than four minutes to go.

A hobbled Herbert kept the game alive, though. On 4th and 1, he threw an absolute dart to DeAndre Carter for 35 yards. He then found Joshua Palmer for a seven-yard score to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 27-24. Dustin Hopkins attempted the onside kick, but Kansas City recovered it and knelt out the clock for the victory.

Mahomes certainly didn’t light it up, but finished an impressive 24-for-35 for 235 yards and two touchdowns). Kelce finished with five catches for 51 yards, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 118 all-purpose yards (74 rushing, 44 receiving). Fifty-two of his rushing yards came on one rush late in the fourth.

Herbert was outstanding, completing 33 of 48 passes for three touchdowns and 334 yards – but that sure was one costly interception.

Ekeler was quiet on the ground, only getting 14 carries for 39 yards – although he did have nine catches for 55.

Williams caught eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Everett had six for 71.

The Chiefs (2-0) will travel to Indianapolis to face the 0-0-1 Colts in Week 3, while the 1-1 Chargers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) on Sept. 25.