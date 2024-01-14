Chiefs irate after NFL officials fail to throw flag on Dolphins on critical play

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid were irate after NFL officials held onto their penalty flags in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday.

Mahomes was looking for a deep pass to Hardman, and it appeared safety Brandon Jones got a piece of Hardman as he was trying to break down the field.

No flag was thrown.

Hardman was waving his hands and yelling at an official after the play. Mahomes ran down the field with his arms outstretched in disbelief. Reid gave one of the sideline referees an earful.

The drive ended with a punt.

Kansas City took a 16-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Mahomes was 15-for-25 with 167 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the first half. Rashee Rice led the team with six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Pacheco had a big 23-yard run as he registered 65 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 6-for-11 for 94 yards and a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver had three catches for 62 yards at the half.

The two teams faced off in subzero temperatures, and Reid’s mustache appeared to freeze over.

